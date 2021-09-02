Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Plano Dermatology6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0620Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Envision Imaging of Plano6957 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-0620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modi?
Dr. Modi performed my Moh's surgery recently, and I can't say enough about how incredible he has been to deal with. From his skill, attention to detail, and availability to answer all of my questions, he has been hands down the best doctor I have ever had for any reason. I just can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.