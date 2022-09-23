Overview of Dr. G Silky Patel, MD

Dr. G Silky Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at G. Silky Patel, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.