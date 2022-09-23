Dr. G Silky Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. G Silky Patel, MD
Dr. G Silky Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Methodist West Hospital18300 Katy Fwy Ste 135, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 805-3701
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I've seen doctor Patel for 3 visits. After the first visit . She recommended a surgical procedure. After that procedure I experienced significate pain relief in my lower left back down into my left leg. My next was an update. The third visit was for pain in my middle back area. I asked for the same procedure for that area. Dr Patel did not say ok. Instead she took the time to ask multiple questions. One was has anyone ever told you have soft bones. She is the only doctor to ever ask me. The answer was yes. A doctor who has been taking care of my shoulders for 20 plus years. I call him my lifer. After a further conversation. She recommended a second MRI. Said I could have it done anywhere and she would get the results. I said no, I'm only going to Methodist. The MRI staff were very friendly and professional. Dr. Patel is caring, professional, on time, asks questions, listens, and provides you with a plan. Great doctor and staff. Another lifer.
About Dr. G Silky Patel, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1972765667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.