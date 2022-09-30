Overview

Dr. Gunjan Raina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Raina works at MDVIP - Baton Rouge, Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.