Dr. Gunjan Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunjan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Consultants PC15134 Levan Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2143
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. His work is efficient. My family did all our colonoscopy and EGD there for more than 15 year.
About Dr. Gunjan Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1497720510
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.