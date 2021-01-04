Overview

Dr. Gunjan Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Arthritis Consultants PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.