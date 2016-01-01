Overview of Dr. Gunjan Sharma, MD

Dr. Gunjan Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Phoenix Specialty Group in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT, Brookfield, CT and New Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.