Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergqvist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Bergqvist works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center Of Pa410 Cranberry St Ste 310, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 480-8220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergqvist?
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649216524
Education & Certifications
- Duke
- Duke University Hospital
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergqvist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergqvist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergqvist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergqvist works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergqvist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergqvist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergqvist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergqvist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.