Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Bergqvist works at Plastic Surgery Center Of Pa in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.