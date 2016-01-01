See All Family Doctors in Yadkinville, NC
Dr. Gunnar Key, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gunnar Key, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Key works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Dr. Gunnar Key, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1568968881
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Family Practice


A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

