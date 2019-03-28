Overview of Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD

Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ICELAND LAEKNADEILD and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Thors works at Midwest Plastic Surgery Specialists in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.