Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD
Overview of Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD
Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ICELAND LAEKNADEILD and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Thors' Office Locations
Midwest Plastic Surgery Specialists1474 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 277-1440
United Anesthesia Associates Sc1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (224) 783-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thors is very honest, knowledgeable and professional. He takes the time to explain things. He has a good sense of humor. He seems to have your best interest at heart.
About Dr. Gunnar Thors, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ICELAND LAEKNADEILD
- Plastic Surgery
