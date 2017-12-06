Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD
Overview of Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD
Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Shandong Medical University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Center For Women's Health at Evergreen12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently came in for a consult and later surgery. While I understand that some people have language barrier issues I felt comfortable with her. I wanted a tubal, while she felt I was young and gave me other options she still listened and understood. I was schedule for surgery within a few weeks and the day of surgery she came to talk to me, review the consent, the procedure, went over all of my incision sites and aftercare instructions. My incision are minuscule and I feel great!
About Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- Shandong Medical University
Dr. Johnston speaks Mandarin.
