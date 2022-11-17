Dr. He has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guoxiang He, MD
Overview
Dr. Guoxiang He, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. He works at
Locations
Entrust Immediate Care9778 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 468-7845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. He is thorough, kind, attentive, listens to and communicates with his patients.
About Dr. Guoxiang He, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073536835
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Family Practice
Dr. He works at
Dr. He speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
