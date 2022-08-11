Overview of Dr. Gurbakhash Kaur, MD

Dr. Gurbakhash Kaur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaur works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.