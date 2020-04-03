Dr. Gurbinder Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurbinder Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gurbinder Brar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Brar works at
Gina Brar MD7075 N Maple Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 323-0940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I feel extremely lucky to have found Dr. Brar. She is attentive and caring, and I can't believe the amount of time she takes and how quick she is to respond. She corrected my blood pressure in one visit after my previous doctor couldn't in years. She is a gem!
About Dr. Gurbinder Brar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Female
- 1861569022
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Govt Med College, Amritsar
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.