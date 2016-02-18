Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurdarshan Sandhu, MD
Dr. Gurdarshan Sandhu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Tyrun K Richardson MD607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8850
Blessing Hospital1005 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 223-8400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Blessing Physician Services927 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 224-6423Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blessing Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sandhu is very personal as well as being an excellent professional. Explanations before surgery were thorough, and he exhibited exemplary patience and a desire to assure me concerning any questions.
About Dr. Gurdarshan Sandhu, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.