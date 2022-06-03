See All Family Doctors in Clovis, CA
Dr. Gurdaver Dhaliwal, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurdaver Dhaliwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Dhaliwal works at Clovis Urgent Care Medical Ctr in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 03, 2022
    My daughter's pediatrician could not see her for 1 week so took her to urgent care. I was worried about my daughter's condition but didn't want to take her to ER. Dr. Dhaliwal was patient with me and all my questions and concerns. He took his time and definitely gained my trust. I had a great experience and my daughter got great care. Some wait time was expected but they got us right in.
Diana R. — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Gurdaver Dhaliwal, MD

    Family Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1265620728
    Education & Certifications

    Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurdaver Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhaliwal works at Clovis Urgent Care Medical Ctr in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhaliwal’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

