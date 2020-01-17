Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matharoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Matharoo works at
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Medical Center300 2nd Ave Fl 3, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6070
-
2
Specialty Surgical Associates10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matharoo has continuously been committed to the welfare of my family member over the years after continuous complications from a previous surgeon's work. Most other surgeons contacted refused to review the case. I only wish we had gone to see him originally. His explanations of procedures always makes sense and he's always open to discuss the details.
About Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1972764256
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Monmouth Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- George Mason University
- General Surgery
