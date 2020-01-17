See All General Surgeons in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Matharoo works at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Medical Center
    300 2nd Ave Fl 3, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 923-6070
  2. 2
    Specialty Surgical Associates
    10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 389-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr Matharoo has continuously been committed to the welfare of my family member over the years after continuous complications from a previous surgeon's work. Most other surgeons contacted refused to review the case. I only wish we had gone to see him originally. His explanations of procedures always makes sense and he's always open to discuss the details.
    — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1972764256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Staten Island University Hospital - North
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • George Mason University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurdeep Matharoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matharoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matharoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Matharoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matharoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matharoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matharoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

