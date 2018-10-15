Dr. Gurdeep Ranu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurdeep Ranu, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurdeep Ranu, MD
Dr. Gurdeep Ranu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Ranu works at
Dr. Ranu's Office Locations
-
1
Gurdeep S Ranu MD5557 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (559) 251-7505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranu?
I trust Dr Ranu with both of my children. He’s been there Peditrition since birth my son is going on 10 yrs old . My kids love him !! We live about 30 minutes away . We don’t care how far away he is he’s worth the drive . I have the upmost respect for Dr Ranu.
About Dr. Gurdeep Ranu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1932122207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranu works at
Dr. Ranu speaks Panjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.