Dr. Buttar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurdip Buttar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gurdip Buttar, MD
Dr. Gurdip Buttar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Buttar works at
Dr. Buttar's Office Locations
-
1
South Texas Health Services6006 Bellaire Blvd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 272-9297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buttar?
About Dr. Gurdip Buttar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326109042
Education & Certifications
- PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buttar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buttar works at
Dr. Buttar has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buttar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.