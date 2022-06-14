Overview of Dr. Gurinder Narain, MD

Dr. Gurinder Narain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanger, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Madera Community Hospital.



Dr. Narain works at Gurinder P Narain MD in Sanger, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.