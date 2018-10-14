Overview of Dr. Gurjeet Kahlon, MD

Dr. Gurjeet Kahlon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kahlon works at Valley Medical Primary Care Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.