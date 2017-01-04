Dr. Gurjeet Wadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurjeet Wadia, MD
Dr. Gurjeet Wadia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Michael R Panicari MD236 W 6th St Ste 307, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6465
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely amazing. She was me pediatrician as a kid, and now she cares for my kids. I wouldn't take them to anyone else. Always available and always remembers medical history. I would rate more stars if I could.
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851404123
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Dr. Wadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadia speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadia.
