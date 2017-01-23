Overview

Dr. Gurjeev Rattan, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University.



Dr. Rattan works at Qlimg Hicksville Med Office in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY, Bethpage, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.