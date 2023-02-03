Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD
Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Basra works at
Dr. Basra's Office Locations
Lake Charles Memorial Rheumatology2900 2nd Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 480-8994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allen Parish Hospital
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was so patient and kind. So comfortable to talk with. You can tell she cares about her patients and wants to find answers and help you get back to feeling normal. So many doctors miss so much stuff because they are always in a hurry. She was not at all. She was very concerned at so many levels and I love that. She took the time to listen and made me feel so important that she wanted to get me better. And just super sweet and kind. Very thankful I was sent to her and not another Doctor
About Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1760703763
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston TX
- Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basra has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.