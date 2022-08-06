See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD

Neurology
2.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Sikand works at Tri-State Neurology, LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Neurology, LLC
    2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 240, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 06, 2022
    I am puzzled by my first visit with Dr. Sikand, but I enjoyed talking with him and hearing his suggestions. I was impressed that he had studied my records and tests from previous admissions to WK, and family doctor’s referral notes. He suggested different routes to take before he could proceed with my care. I can appreciate that.
    New Patient — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1396876801
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Houston
    • University of Manitoba Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikand works at Tri-State Neurology, LLC in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sikand’s profile.

    Dr. Sikand has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

