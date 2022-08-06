Overview

Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Sikand works at Tri-State Neurology, LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.