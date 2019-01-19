Overview

Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Glasgow University and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Kohli works at Walk-in Medical Care in Framingham, MA with other offices in Raynham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.