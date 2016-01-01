See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD

Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Sawhney works at GURMEET S SAWHNEY MD in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sawhney's Office Locations

    Gurmeet S Sawhney M D
    325 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Gurmeet S Sawhney MD
    2934 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 255-1810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Oriya, Panjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043256415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Prince George Co Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawhney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sawhney speaks Hindi, Oriya, Panjabi and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

