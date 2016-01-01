Overview of Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD

Dr. Gurmeet Sawhney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Sawhney works at GURMEET S SAWHNEY MD in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.