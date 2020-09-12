Dr. Khangura accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM
Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Khangura works at
Dr. Khangura's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4710Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khangura?
Dr. Khangura is skilled, warm and caring. Feet are everything. She diagnosed a painful situation with her hands, and after some manipulation I can walk without much pain. Some specialists still maintain a warm front along with their skills, and she actually cares about you. She is one of the good ones.
About Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
