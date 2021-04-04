Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Bajaj works at Lonestar Orthopedic and Spine Spc in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.