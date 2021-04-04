Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Lone Star Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PLLC215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists - Fort Worth929 Lipscomb St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had shoulder and knee arthroscopy and my wife had left partial knee replacement. The doctor is caring, conservative and checks out all angles of possibilities when a concern comes up. Office visits are structured and timely. Doctor Bajaj listens and does not rush his visits. Thank you.
About Dr. Gurpreet Bajaj, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1255373619
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Medical College of Ohio
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
