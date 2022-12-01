Dr. Baweja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurpreet Baweja, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurpreet Baweja, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Baweja works at
Locations
Consultants in Cardiology - Fort Worth1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 252-5000
City of Fort Worth Employee Health Center -6048 LAKE WORTH BLVD, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 238-0296
- 3 4701 Boat Club Rd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 252-5000
- 4 619 19th St S # S102, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-4078
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gurpreet Baweja, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861614638
Education & Certifications
- U Of Az Sarner Heart Ctr
- PGIMER|Suny
- King George Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baweja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baweja works at
Dr. Baweja has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baweja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Baweja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baweja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baweja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baweja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.