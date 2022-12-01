Overview

Dr. Gurpreet Baweja, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Baweja works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.