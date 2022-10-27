Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Gandhoke works at
Dr. Gandhoke's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Neurological & Spine Surgery-Plaza4320 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhoke?
In 2016 this dr saved my husbands life, he kind patient and loving he carry's a wonderful bedside manner we trust him with our lives I wish he was in more fields, because he would be the only Doctor that we would use.....GOLDIE AND CHARLES HOUSTON.
About Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi
- 1639459233
Education & Certifications
- POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhoke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhoke works at
Dr. Gandhoke has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhoke speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhoke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.