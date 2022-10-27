See All Neurosurgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Gandhoke works at Saint Lukes Neurosurgical Cln in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhoke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Neurological & Spine Surgery-Plaza
    4320 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    GOLDIE HOUSTON — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639459233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurpreet Gandhoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhoke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhoke works at Saint Lukes Neurosurgical Cln in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gandhoke’s profile.

    Dr. Gandhoke has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhoke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhoke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

