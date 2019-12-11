Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Gill works at Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.