Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1110 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 476-9100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suffolk Vascular Asssociates, PLLC329 E Main St Ste 8, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-0222
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1149 Old Country Rd Ste C4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gill is an amazing doctor. Really cares about the patient and their family and will do everything he can for you as his patient. If you want an AMAZING doctor, go to him! Promise you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Gurpreet Gill, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu
- 1548599533
Education & Certifications
- DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
