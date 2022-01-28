Dr. Gurpreet Lamba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Lamba, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gurpreet Lamba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Regional Cancer Care Associates326 Professional View Dr Ste 326, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-8400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the first visit, Dr Gurpreet S. Lamba, oncologist, explained in detail with drawing of various cancer location in my body. He spent a lot of time explaining and answering questions about possible options such as chemo/immune therapy. Dr Lamba is dedicated to his profession with years of experience and knowledge.
About Dr. Gurpreet Lamba, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427294271
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital
- Internal Medicine
