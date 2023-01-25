See All Hematologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD

Hematology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Multani works at Compassionate Cancer Care Med Grp Inc in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Multani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Cancer Care Med Grp Inc
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-7330
  2. 2
    OC Blood & Cancer Care
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 380-2670
  3. 3
    OC Blood & Cancer Care
    9940 Talbert Ave Ste 100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-7330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    He is a great doctor with great bedside manner. Up on all knew information about recent cancer treatments. You're in good hands with Dr. Multani
    Lenny — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD
    About Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417117979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Multani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Multani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Multani has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

