Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Rawat works at Group Health Specialty Ctr in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

