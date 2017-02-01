Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Group Health Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St # E208A, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rawat is an amazing doctor and an amazing person. She is very open minded with treatments and helped me find the best treatment for me and not the standard treatments which would have used much more harsh medications and now I am basically cured and have been for several years now and use no meds so I'm thankful for her! I highly recommend her for any rheumatologic condition.
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
