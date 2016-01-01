See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Centreville, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD

Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Centreville, MD. 

Dr. Saini works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville in Centreville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville
    2540 Centreville Rd, Centreville, MD 21617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 758-4432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Chronic Pain
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Chronic Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Saini?

Photo: Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saini to family and friends

Dr. Saini's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Saini

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD.

About Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • 1780864306
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gurpreet Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saini works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Centreville in Centreville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Saini’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

