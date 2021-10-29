Dr. Gurpreet Singh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Clinton Township Office43301 COMMONS DR, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 482-8050
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
The doctor and his staff are great. They are easy to talk to and answer all of my many questions and explain everything in understandable terms. I gave 4 stars because I don't give anyone 5 stars.
About Dr. Gurpreet Singh, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Gastroenterology
