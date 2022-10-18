Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Gurpreet Singh MD PA21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 565, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 363-2777
- 2 111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 120, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 363-2777
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 363-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have both gone to him for years. He is professional and personable.
About Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1669475919
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.