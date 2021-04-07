Dr. Rakhra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gursharn Rakhra, MD
Overview
Dr. Gursharn Rakhra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Colonial Gastroenterology Associates400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Colonial Gastroenterology Asscs11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best caring doctors that I have experienced.
About Dr. Gursharn Rakhra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakhra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakhra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakhra has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakhra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakhra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakhra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakhra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakhra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.