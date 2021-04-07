Overview

Dr. Gursharn Rakhra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rakhra works at Colonial Gastroenterology Associates in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.