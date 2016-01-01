Dr. Gursimran Kochhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gursimran Kochhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health, 1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Ahn Nephrology Associates, 500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services, 12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090
West Penn Hospital, 4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Hospital Affiliations
Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Geisinger Health Plan
Humana
MultiPlan
Specialty: Gastroenterology
16 years of experience
- English
Education: DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications: Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kochhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kochhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kochhar works at
Dr. Kochhar has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more.
Dr. Kochhar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.