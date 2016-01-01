Overview

Dr. Gursimran Kochhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Kochhar works at Allegheny Center For Digestive Health in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.