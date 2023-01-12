Dr. Gurtej Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurtej Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Gurtej Singh, MD
Dr. Gurtej Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Fulton Office11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 644-1880
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I travel close to 2 hours to be treated by Dr Singh.He is the best, knowledgeable, compassionate and effective. Would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Gurtej Singh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1063659613
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
