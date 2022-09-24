Overview

Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Mohanty works at Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Colonial Heights, VA and Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.