Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Mohanty works at Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Colonial Heights, VA and Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants
    1001 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9851
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants
    7605 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 625-3550
  3. 3
    Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants
    930 South Ave Ste 4C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 625-3517
  4. 4
    Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists
    6120 Harbourside Centre Loop Ste 400, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Saw Dr. mohanty while in hospital for high bp and arythmia. Hands down the best doctor I have ever been to. Answers all of your questions in detail, goes the extra mile to study for alternatives, treats you with the utmost respect, listens and hangs on to every word. I have been to top cardiologist and nephrologists in NYC, Manhattan. Non can compare. Would trust him w my life. Wish I could give more stars. What a treasure.
    Sharon Ponciroli — Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD
    About Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1699952275
    • 1699952275
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic|Lahey Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lahey Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lahey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohanty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohanty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

