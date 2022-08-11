Overview

Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Digestive & Liver Disease Consultants, PA in Humble, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.