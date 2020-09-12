Dr. Gurunadh Vemulakonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemulakonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurunadh Vemulakonda, MD
Dr. Gurunadh Vemulakonda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Vemulakonda's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 540-2769
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V did an excellent job on my retina reattachment surgery. He also took the time to answer all of my questions pre and post surgery. He is humble and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Gurunadh Vemulakonda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235157207
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemulakonda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemulakonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemulakonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemulakonda has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulakonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulakonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulakonda.
