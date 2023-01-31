See All Hematologists in Rocklin, CA
Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD

Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Punjabi University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Shaheed works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaheed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Breast Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaheed?

    Jan 31, 2023
    It's been several years since I took my dad to see Dr. Shaheed but I wanted to leave another review. He is EXCEPTIONAL!!! Very caring as was his staff, managed to get my dad's lung cancer to a minimum and my dad was no longer wheelchair bound. Dad was able to once again drive, pay his bills, live life. Unfortunately mini strokes took my dad away. My dad initially saw a Sutter doctor who did not care that my dad had ascites in both legs, that he was incoherent and basically not living. Dr. Shaheed brought my dad back to living and I appreciate Dr. Shaheed and his staff for that!!! They are WONDERFUL!!!
    Lori Shimabukuro — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaheed to family and friends

    Dr. Shaheed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaheed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD.

    About Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548213705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chief Fellow Medical Oncology/Hematology, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington Dc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chief Resident Internal Medicine, Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, Pa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Punjabi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
    • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
    • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaheed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaheed has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.