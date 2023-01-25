Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD
Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Uppal's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (909) 882-5867
Orthopedic Medical Group of Riverside6800 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 683-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No nonsense and right to the point. He was great with me and I have been with him 20 yrs
About Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1285639922
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Med Coll Penn
- Albany Medical
- Rensselaer
Dr. Uppal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uppal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.
