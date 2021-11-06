Overview of Dr. Gus Armenakis, MD

Dr. Gus Armenakis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from IberoAmerican University|Universidad Iberoamerican Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Armenakis works at Gus Armenakis Clinic in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.