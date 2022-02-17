Overview of Dr. Gus Leotta, MD

Dr. Gus Leotta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|University of California At San Francisco and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Leotta works at HCA Florida West Palm Orthopedics in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.