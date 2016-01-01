Overview

Dr. Gustav Lo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan.



Dr. Lo works at Quick Care Medical Center in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Boyne City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.