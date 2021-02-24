See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (250)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD

Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Armendariz works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armendariz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    The Orthopedic Clinic Association
    5845 E Still Cir Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
  3. 3
    TOCA at Banner Health
    5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (209)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (31)
    About Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992780910
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wagner Institute
    Internship
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armendariz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armendariz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armendariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armendariz has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armendariz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    250 patients have reviewed Dr. Armendariz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armendariz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armendariz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armendariz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

