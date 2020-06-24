Dr. Gustavo Arrojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Arrojo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Arrojo, MD
Dr. Gustavo Arrojo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Atlantic Health System Mountainside Hospital
Dr. Arrojo works at
Dr. Arrojo's Office Locations
Premiere Medical Associates LLC2109 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 761-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the first Dr. I have ever been to that will take the time to explain your condition. (think charts and graphs) He will never blow you off. Seems to know a lot about alternative medications like supplements etc. He is also very friendly and has a sense of humor. I never feel rushed. Also the nurses are great.
About Dr. Gustavo Arrojo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health System Mountainside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrojo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrojo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrojo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.