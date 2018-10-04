Dr. Cadavid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustavo Cadavid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gustavo Cadavid, MD
Dr. Gustavo Cadavid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Cadavid works at
Dr. Cadavid's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology and Radiation Associates7150 W 20th Ave Ste 214, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 826-8606
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cadavid?
Dr. Very human touch with all and excellent service follow up in general with office procedure. They are kind snd work with compasion.
About Dr. Gustavo Cadavid, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1518256957
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadavid accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadavid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cadavid works at
Dr. Cadavid has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadavid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadavid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadavid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadavid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadavid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.